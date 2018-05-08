 F1: Kimi Raikkonen hits back at Ferrari exit rumours - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

F1: Kimi Raikkonen hits back at Ferrari exit rumours – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

F1: Kimi Raikkonen hits back at Ferrari exit rumours
The Nation Newspaper
KIMI RAIKKONEN has hit back at rumours that he may leave Ferrari at the end of the season. The 38-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract and speculation is rife that he is considering retiring. The 2007 world champion has had an illustrious

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.