Facebook utilizes Instagram photos and hashtags to create a smarter A.I. — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Why manually label images when you already have a source for millions of images labeled with hashtags? Facebook recently designed an A.I. program using Instagram images and hashtags to teach object recognition.

