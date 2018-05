Facebook’s David Marcus to Lead New Blockchain Research Unit

Facebook is reportedly launching a team dedicated to blockchain technology, which will be spearheaded by Messenger’s vice president David Marcus.

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

