 #Fakeluv: Duncan Mighty Parties With Ladies In Underwear Dress (photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#Fakeluv: Duncan Mighty Parties With Ladies In Underwear Dress (photo)

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Porthacourt first son Duncan Mighty shares picture with ladies he parties with. According to Duncan Mighty the pictures were taken on set the new music he is about to drop this week featuring Wizkid. The song is titled Fake Love See What he shared on his instagram page.. ASABA Hau far!!!!!!!! Anyone around elomaz should […]

The post #Fakeluv: Duncan Mighty Parties With Ladies In Underwear Dress (photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.