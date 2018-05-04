 Fani-Kayode fires back at Gowon, reveals why Buhari must be impeached — Nigeria Today
Fani-Kayode fires back at Gowon, reveals why Buhari must be impeached

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari should be impeached. He claimed that Buhari’s impeachment will avert another impending civil war in Nigeria. The former Minister stated this while disagreeing with the stance of former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon that impeaching Buhari would lead to another civil war. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

