Fani-Kayode reveals how Buhari allegedly lied to Trump — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode reveals how Buhari allegedly lied to Trump
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for saying herdsmen in Nigeria don’t carry AK-47. Buhari, who made the declaration during a meeting with his counterpart from the United States, US, President Donald Trump, insisted that herdsmen only wield sticks and occasionally machetes. He had said, “The problem of herders in […]
Fani-Kayode reveals how Buhari allegedly lied to Trump
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!