Fani Kayode Shows Off His Pregnant Wife, Pours Encomium On Her [Photo] — Nigeria Today

 Fani Kayode Shows Off His Pregnant Wife, Pours Encomium On Her [Photo]
Fani Kayode Shows Off His Pregnant Wife, Pours Encomium On Her [Photo]

Posted on May 1, 2018

Who says ‘old’ men don’t love? Fani Kayode is in love and just like Davido he is not hiding it. The former Minister took to twitter to praise the mother of his son, who is also believed to be carrying triplets at the moment. Fani posted the above photo saying;

”Precious is my love and Precious she will be forever. Strong is my heart and each beat is for her. Her smile stirs my spirit and her radiance touches my soul. Hers is the beauty of Helen of Troy: she is everything to me. For her I will fight a thousand Trojan wars. @Snowhitey1”

Tell me ‘old’ men don’t love again…

 Source – Ladunliadi

