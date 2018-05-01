Farmers/herders crisis: CSOs accuses FG of failing to live up to its constitutional responsibility — Nigeria Today

Farmers/herders crisis: CSOs accuses FG of failing to live up to its constitutional responsibility
The group plans to set up the Nigeria CSO Crisis Action on the Middle Belt to gather evidence of killings
The post Farmers/herders crisis: CSOs accuses FG of failing to live up to its constitutional responsibility appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!