Farming season: Herdsmen attacks affecting us seriously – Umahi — Nigeria Today

Farming season: Herdsmen attacks affecting us seriously – Umahi
Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi at the weekend said herdsmen attacks are affecting the people of the state, especially at this farming reason. He also vowed that his administration will not be deterred from producing a quality rice that will be consumed by all Nigerians. Umahi, who made this known in Abakaliki while briefing […]
Farming season: Herdsmen attacks affecting us seriously – Umahi
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!