 Fashion Nova is selling some very uncomfortable looking lace-up shorts - Metro — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fashion Nova is selling some very uncomfortable looking lace-up shorts – Metro

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Metro

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Fashion Nova is selling some very uncomfortable looking lace-up shorts
Metro
Just recently, we wrote about Fashion Nova's questionable lace-up jeans, which weren't really our cup of tea. But it seems the fashion brand doesn't really care what we think, as they've also started selling some lace-up shorts – which, much like the
These Fashion Nova Lace-Up Jeans Are Quite InterestingNigerian Entertainment Today

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.