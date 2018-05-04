 Fashola Inaugurates NERC Chairman, Charges Commission On Customer Service — Nigeria Today
Fashola Inaugurates NERC Chairman, Charges Commission On Customer Service

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola  has  inaugurated the Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) urging the commission to focus more on customer service to move the power sector forward. Speaking after the brief ceremony, Fashola, on Thursday in Abuja,  said customer service was “a challenging bridge that must be crossed”. He said […]

