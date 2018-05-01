Fashola & Wife Are Also Celebrating Their 25th Wedding Anniversary Today [Photos] — Nigeria Today

Fashola & Wife Are Also Celebrating Their 25th Wedding Anniversary Today [Photos]

The marriage of Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and wife Abimbola is 25 today, May 1. They celebrated the anniversary in style as photo of them cutting their anniversary cake has surfaced online.

See photos below…

The former Lagos State Governor and his wife got married in 1993 and they have children.

Mrs Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola, the wife of Lagos state Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola disclosed sometime ago in a chat with City People that her love story with her husband was a funny one, adding that she was introduced to her husband by his father during her friend’s engagement.

Showering accolades on her husband of 22 years, the First Lady said on meeting her husband, she knew he was down to earth, adding that her lovely husband is a friendly man.

“When he came, we introduced ourselves. We met. We exchanged our numbers and that was it. We took it off from there. He was cool, he looked cool-headed. He was friendly. He had no airs about him. He was a simple fellow. He was already working then as a lawyer.

“He was at Sofunde, Belgore & Co. He clicked with my sisters too. He was always going to parties with them. He was bubbling with them. I didn’t use to go to parties with them. Since my sisters accepted him, I had no choice but to accept him,” she said.

Despite the difference in religion, Mrs Fashola said she doesn’t have any trouble getting along with her husband, adding that she has a segment in the house where she worships her God and so does her husband.

