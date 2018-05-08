Father of BUA Group owner, IRS Chairman, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu is dead — Nigeria Today

Father of BUA Group owner, IRS Chairman, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu is dead

Kano businessman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu is dead. Isiyaku, 90, passed away after a brief illness in the United Kingdom. Rabiu will be buried according to Islamic rites as soon as his body arrives Nigeria. Sheikh Isyaku founded a major family operated holding company with a history of investment in manufacturing, insurance, banking […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

