Faustino Anjorin inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup over Arsenal - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Faustino Anjorin inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup over Arsenal
Nigerian-born midfielder Faustino Anjorin inspired Chelsea's U-18 side to victory in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final where they defeated their Arsenal counterparts 4-0 (7-1) on aggregate on Monday, April 30. Arsenal lost the first leg 3-1 at Stamford …
