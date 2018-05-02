 Fayose approves payment of promotion arrears to 37,000 workers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fayose approves payment of promotion arrears to 37,000 workers

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti on Tuesday approved payment of three years promotion arrears  to 37, 000 workers in the state’s  civil service. The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that Fayose announced this  at the Workers’ Day Celebration held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium  in Ado Ekiti. He said the announcement covered workers who […]

The post Fayose approves payment of promotion arrears to 37,000 workers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.