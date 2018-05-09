Fayose’s deputy, Olusola wins PDP primary in Ekiti — Nigeria Today

Fayose’s deputy, Olusola wins PDP primary in Ekiti
Deputy Governor of Ekiti
State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola,
has emerged winner of the
Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP,
primaries.
Olusola polled 1,191 votes to
defeat Prince Adedayo Adeyeye
in the contest, while Adeyeye
polled 770 votes.
The governorship primaries
was held under tight security, as
many security operatives took
control of the venue to avoid a
breakdown of law and order.
Many newsmen working in
Ekiti State were not allowed into
the venue of the voting exercise.
In fact, sniffer dogs known as K9
were used to harass journalists by
some unidentified groups who
were contracted to the Eagle Hall,
located along Ikere/Ado-Ekiti
road.
Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi
Okowa, who also doubled as the
chairman of the primary election,
took charge of the voting exercise
in an orderly manner. 1,968
delegates were accredited and
voted for the two aspirants, while
seven votes were voided.
The election was contested
by the godson of Governor
Ayodele Fayose, who is also the
deputy governor and Prince
Dayo Adeyeye, former Publicity
Secretary of the PDP. Senator
Abiodun Olujimi, an aspirant,
stepped down for Adeyeye before
voting commenced.
The voting exercise was
characterized by different
colours of traditional attires to
differentiate where they belong
in the exercise. The two aspirants
are from the south senatorial
district
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!