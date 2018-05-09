Fayose’s deputy, Olusola wins PDP primary in Ekiti — Nigeria Today

Fayose’s deputy, Olusola wins PDP primary in Ekiti

Deputy Governor of Ekiti

State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola,

has emerged winner of the

Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP,

primaries.

Olusola polled 1,191 votes to

defeat Prince Adedayo Adeyeye

in the contest, while Adeyeye

polled 770 votes.

The governorship primaries

was held under tight security, as

many security operatives took

control of the venue to avoid a

breakdown of law and order.

Many newsmen working in

Ekiti State were not allowed into

the venue of the voting exercise.

In fact, sniffer dogs known as K9

were used to harass journalists by

some unidentified groups who

were contracted to the Eagle Hall,

located along Ikere/Ado-Ekiti

road.

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi

Okowa, who also doubled as the

chairman of the primary election,

took charge of the voting exercise

in an orderly manner. 1,968

delegates were accredited and

voted for the two aspirants, while

seven votes were voided.

The election was contested

by the godson of Governor

Ayodele Fayose, who is also the

deputy governor and Prince

Dayo Adeyeye, former Publicity

Secretary of the PDP. Senator

Abiodun Olujimi, an aspirant,

stepped down for Adeyeye before

voting commenced.

The voting exercise was

characterized by different

colours of traditional attires to

differentiate where they belong

in the exercise. The two aspirants

are from the south senatorial

district

