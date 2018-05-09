Fayose’s Second In Command Wins PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries — Nigeria Today

Fayose’s Second In Command Wins PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries

Prof. Kolapo Olusola, the deputy Governor, is now in line to become the next governor of Ekiti state after he won the PDP governorship primaries. Olusola won out ahead of former Minister of State for Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye in 1,190 votes to 770 votes. The Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa served as the Chairman of the Ekiti […]

The post Fayose’s Second In Command Wins PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

