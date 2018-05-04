FBI hostage rescue team bamboozled after criminals unleash drone swarm — Nigeria Today

FBI hostage rescue team bamboozled after criminals unleash drone swarm

Recently, an FBI stakeout was raided by a swarm of drones, and in other cases, these quadcopters have been used by criminals to surveil potential targets. Unfortunately, it appears that a fix may take quite a while to implement.

The post FBI hostage rescue team bamboozled after criminals unleash drone swarm appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

