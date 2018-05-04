FCAT Votes 10 Best African Films Of All Time — Nigeria Today

FCAT Votes 10 Best African Films Of All Time

The Tarifa-Tangiers African Film Festival (FCAT), to celebrate its 15th anniversary of promoting and subtitling African cinema productions, has voted for what it called the Best 10 Films produced in the history of African cinema. The films were voted by international critics of African cinema, French, Olivier Barlet, and Italian critic at Rome 3 University, […]

The post FCAT Votes 10 Best African Films Of All Time appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

