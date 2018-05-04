 FCAT Votes 10 Best African Films Of All Time — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCAT Votes 10 Best African Films Of All Time

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

The Tarifa-Tangiers African Film Festival (FCAT), to celebrate its 15th anniversary of promoting and subtitling African cinema productions, has voted for what it called the Best 10 Films produced in the history of African cinema. The films were voted by international critics of African cinema, French, Olivier Barlet, and Italian critic at Rome 3 University, […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post FCAT Votes 10 Best African Films Of All Time appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.