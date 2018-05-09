FCET Umunze: New Council Chairman commends management — Nigeria Today

FCET Umunze: New Council Chairman commends management

The newly appointed, Chairman, Governing Council of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State Mr Philip Shekwo has commended the college management for their purposeful leaderships .

According to the new Council Chairman, the College’s management have done much towards lifting the college to greater height, saying that the achievements recorded in the institution were awesome.

He also commended the infrastructural development in the College Permanent Site and identified several challenges facing the institution, among include bad access roads.

He frowned at the deplorable state of access roads to the institution, assuring that his leadership will do something to ameliorate them.

According to him, the poor state of access roads to the College, as well as the internal road networks in the College was lamentable.

He called for concerted efforts in addressing these key challenges and promised to contribute his quota towards the development of the College.

The Acting Provost Acting Provost, Dr (Mrs) Cecilia Ibekwe, who was delighted over the visit of the chairman, expressed confident that his appointment as a technocrat and former commissioner for education will improve the fortunes of the College.

She said the College has recorded modest achievements since its inception in 1989, stressing that the institution stands to benefit immensely from the leadership of the new Council Chairman, given his experience as a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Nasarawa State.

While conducting the Chairman around the facilities in the College, the Deputy Provost, Dr Madichie, explained the various academic programmes offered in the school. She said aside the National Certificate of Education NCE programme, the College now runs degree programme in affiliation with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Madichie said the College has over 6000 students, saying that the NCE degree and Professional Diploma in Education programmes offered in the College enjoyed the required accreditation from the regulatory bodies.

Also speaking, the College Registrar, Sir Augustine Udensi, said the College has not received any take-off grant from the Federal Government since the inception of the College.

According to him, this has affected the development of the College in critical areas.

He also explained the challenge of funding, and commended TETFund for providing lifeline to the College through her interventions.

Chairman, Governing Council, Mr Philip Shekwo, the Acting Provost, Dr Ibekwe (2nd from left) and other principal officers of the College

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

