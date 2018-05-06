FCTA denies cholera outbreak in territory — Nigeria Today

FCTA denies cholera outbreak in territory

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says there is no cholera outbreak recorded in the territory. Dr Humphrey Okoroukwu, Director Public Health of Health and Human Service Secretariat, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday. Okoroukwu described the purported outbreak of cholera as false and […]

The post FCTA denies cholera outbreak in territory appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

