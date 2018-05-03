 FEC approves additional N80b for Lagos-Ibadan road - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FEC approves additional N80b for Lagos-Ibadan road – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

FEC approves additional N80b for Lagos-Ibadan road
The Nation Newspaper
•Okays N1.67 billion for Lagos –Kano narrow gauge equipment •Panel to review East-West road. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N143.2 billion contracts for construction of roads and bridges across the country. Among these is an
East-West road gets govt. special attentionNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
FG constitutes committee on completion of East-West roadPulse Nigeria
FG okays fresh N80bn for Lagos-Ibadan road …approves N18.87bn for 3rd Mainland Bridge repairThe Punch
Vanguard
all 12 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.