FEC approves N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FEC approves N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2018


FEC approves N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA-THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday, approved the sum of N18.874 billion for repair works at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Third mainland bridge. The contract was awarded to Borini Prono an Italian
