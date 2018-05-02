FEC award N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge to Italian firm — Nigeria Today

FEC award N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge to Italian firm

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the sum of N18.874 billion for repair works at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos. The contract was awarded to Borini Prono, an Italian construction firm, which constructed the bridge from the onset. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola told State House correspondents, shortly after the […]

