Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement — Nigeria Today

Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement

Nintendo is officially under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which means that the beloved Switch may be in hot water. The investigation comes after Gamevice complained about patent infringement.

The post Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

