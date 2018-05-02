 Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Nintendo is officially under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which means that the beloved Switch may be in hot water. The investigation comes after Gamevice complained about patent infringement.

The post Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.