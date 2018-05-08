 Federal University Of Technology Minna Withdraws 20 Students For Poor Academic Performance. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Federal University Of Technology Minna Withdraws 20 Students For Poor Academic Performance.

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Federal University Of Technology Minna Withdraws 20 Students For Poor Academic Performance. The Federal University Of Technology Minna has Withdrawn 20 Students For Poor Academic Performance. All concerned students should take note. The Federal University of Technology Minna wishes to inform the university community that some set of students has been withdrawn from the school for …

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Federal University Of Technology Minna Withdraws 20 Students For Poor Academic Performance. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.