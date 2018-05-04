Fellaini Will Decide Future – Mourinho — Nigeria Today

Fellaini Will Decide Future – Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has acknowledged that Marouane Fellaini holds the balance of power in his Manchester United contract negotiations, but believes the midfielder wants to stay. Fellaini’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June, and he has so far refused to agree an extension despite offers from the club. The Belgium international, 30, gave an interview […]
The post Fellaini Will Decide Future – Mourinho appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!