Female Artiste Khwaja Sara Shot Dead During Celebratory Firing At Wedding In Mansehra (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

Female Artiste Khwaja Sara Shot Dead During Celebratory Firing At Wedding In Mansehra (VIDEO)

A 29-year-old artiste was allegedly shot dead while she was performing on wedding program.The incident happened after a man was hit and killed by a bullet apparently fired by a celebrating member of his wedding party Watch Video Below… ﻿

