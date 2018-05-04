Femi Falana Reacts To Dino Melaye’s Arraignment — Nigeria Today

Femi Falana Reacts To Dino Melaye’s Arraignment

Popular Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has slammed the Police over their treatment of Senator Dino Melaye who was arraigned before a Magistrate yesterday. In a statement, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said that the treatment meted out on the Senator was a violation of his human rights. The lawyer said; “It is particularly degrading and […]

The post Femi Falana Reacts To Dino Melaye’s Arraignment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

