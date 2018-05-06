Femi Ojudu and Bimbo Daramola are very desperate - Kayode Fayemi — Nigeria Today

Femi Ojudu and Bimbo Daramola are very desperate – Kayode Fayemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has accused Senator Babafemi Ojudu and Bimbo Adaramola for the disruption of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi noted that it was very sad that both Senator Ojudu and Adaramola were all out to rubbish the party.

Fayemi noted that it was their desperation for power that leads to the disruption of the election

“It is quite painful seeing some desperate elements trying so much to rubbish the party we all laboured to build to national reckoning, out of share lust for power.” he said

“If the quest for political position is to serve, then one wonders why the desperation being displayed by the likes of Femi Ojudu and Bimbo Daramola.

“Certainly the conduct of these desperate aspirants falls short of the minimum standards expected of anyone that professes progressive ideals.

“We urge our teeming supporters and loyal party members not to be discouraged by this despicable act. This surely shall pass, and better days are ahead. Our collective rescue mission has indeed begun.” he added

