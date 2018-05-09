Fero Mobile unveils Fero Pace 2 smartphone — Nigeria Today

Fero Mobile unveils Fero Pace 2 smartphone

By Princewill Ekwujuru

FERO Mobile has unveiled the latest of its smartphone brand; Fero Pace 2 in Nigeria. The company said the launch of the new device is to consolidate its position in the market. The new device dubbed the ’Selfie Boss’ comes with a 13MegaPixel selfie camera and a 13MegaPixel rear camera.

The device according to the company is designed to give customers quality experience while engaged in their daily activities such as chatting, gaming and video streaming.

Director, Fero Mobile Nigeria and Emerging Market, Phiroze Seth said: “This device is an amazing companion for work and fun. It allows us connect with our world in ways that can only be imagined or experienced via the Pace 2. All applications are easy and smooth to use here.”

“The device sports a 5.5-inch HD display screen with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution that guarantees great colour performance and 75 percent less light reflection for excellent readability under sunlight.

“The Pace 2 is packed with 2G of RAM and 16GB of internal memory with storage capacity expandable to 32GB. This device is stylish designed to make a fashion statement. It is available in black and gold colours and comes complete with fingerprint scanner,” he stated.

