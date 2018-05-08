Feuding Parties Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Spotted Together At MET Gala — Nigeria Today

Feuding Parties Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Spotted Together At MET Gala
A photo of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj surfaced with the two apparently in conversation and the internet rejoiced. The two rapper were said to be feuding with each other. Diss tracks were alleged and interviews were conducted and many feared that the alleged Queen of rap was at war with what many saw as […]
The post Feuding Parties Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Spotted Together At MET Gala appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!