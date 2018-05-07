 Fever accept Magpies netball "apology" - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fever accept Magpies netball “apology” – Yahoo Sports

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Fever accept Magpies netball "apology"
Yahoo Sports
West Coast Fever captain Courtney Bruce says she has accepted an apology from Collingwood Magpies for the tense postscript to their Super Netball match, and is vowing to continue with the team's tenacious defensive style. Some Magpies players

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.