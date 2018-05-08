 FFA to pursue Andrés Iniesta after reports Australia is his 'preferred destination' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
FFA to pursue Andrés Iniesta after reports Australia is his ‘preferred destination’ – The Guardian

The Guardian

FFA to pursue Andrés Iniesta after reports Australia is his 'preferred destination'
Football Federation Australia is set to make contact with Andrés Iniesta's management to see if the Spanish legend's interest in an A-League stint is for real. It comes after four clubs flagged their intention to use a new $3 million war chest
