FG Bans Codeine Importation, Production — Nigeria Today

FG Bans Codeine Importation, Production

The Federal Ministry of Health has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole said this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the directive became necessary due to the gross abuse of codeine in the country.

In its stead, the Minister said cough syrups containing Codeine should be replaced with dextromethorphan which is less addictive.

He also directed the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria and NAFDAC to supervise the recall for labelling and audit trailing of all codeine-containing cough syrups in the country, while he has also banned sales of Codeine-containing cough syrup without prescription across the country.

He noted that NAFDAC had an emergency meeting with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group to inform them that there is an embargo on all new applications for registration of codeine-containing cough syrups as well as applications for renewal has been abolished.

The PCN has been directed to continue enforcement activities at Pharmacies, Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendor’s Shops and outlets throughout the country.

NAFDAC was also directed to fully carry out its functions among others: to regulate and control the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of drugs, including inspection at points of entry of drugs, drug products and food for compliance with the new directive.

The Minister stated that the ministry shall ensure collaboration among regulatory agencies namely, NAFDAC, PCN, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, for effective implementation of extant Acts, regulations, policies, and guidelines on codeine control and usage.

‘Furthermore, these agencies shall work together to increase pharmacovigilance around codeine, tramadol and other related substances of abuse,’ Adewole stated.

______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FG Bans Codeine Importation, Production appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

