FG Bans Importation Of Codeine Cough Syrup — Nigeria Today

FG Bans Importation Of Codeine Cough Syrup
In a bid to curtail the gross abuse of codeine in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been directed by the federal government to ban further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations. The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac […]
The post FG Bans Importation Of Codeine Cough Syrup appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!