FG committed to global fight against terrorism –Adeosun — Nigeria Today

FG committed to global fight against terrorism –Adeosun

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the global fight against the financing of terrorism in any form.

Adeosun gave the assurance at an international conference against the financing of terrorism in Paris, France.

The conference themed, “No money for terror”, was hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and was attended by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde; President of the World Bank Group, Jim Kim; US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, as well as UK Chancellor, Phillip Hammond.

Adeosun, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the conference, said the country was reinvigorating efforts to tackle the financing of terrorism.

