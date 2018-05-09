FG Orders Surveillance Of All Entry Points To Prevent Ebola — Nigeria Today

FG Orders Surveillance Of All Entry Points To Prevent Ebola
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Health to step up surveillance at all the nation’s entry points including all land and airport borders in the country. This is to prevent the further spread of Ebola to the country, following the outbreak of the virus in Democratic Republic of Congo. The Minister […]
The post FG Orders Surveillance Of All Entry Points To Prevent Ebola appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!