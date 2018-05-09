 FG Orders Surveillance Of All Entry Points To Prevent Ebola — Nigeria Today
FG Orders Surveillance Of All Entry Points To Prevent Ebola

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Health to step up surveillance at all the nation’s entry points including all land and airport borders in the country. This is to prevent the further spread of Ebola to the country, following the outbreak of the virus in Democratic Republic of Congo. The Minister […]

