FG Queries NUC Over Charges Of Tuition Fees By Federal Varsities — Nigeria Today

FG Queries NUC Over Charges Of Tuition Fees By Federal Varsities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has frowned at the reported payment of tuition fees by students in the federal universities and ordered the National Universities Commission to clarify and update the council on the matter. The Minister of State, Education, Prof Anthony Onwuka, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome […]

