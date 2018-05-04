FG recovers N1.6bn from single account in commercial bank through TSA – Adeosun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG recovers N1.6bn from single account in commercial bank through TSA – Adeosun – Vanguard
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA —Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has recovered the sum of N1.6 billion from a single account in a commercial bank. made possible by Treasury Single Account, TSA …
