FG recovers N1.6bn from single account in commercial bank through TSA – Adeosun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

FG recovers N1.6bn from single account in commercial bank through TSA – Adeosun

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA —Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has recovered the sum of N1.6 billion from a single account in a commercial bank. made possible by Treasury Single Account, TSA
