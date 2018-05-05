FG seals hotel in Abuja, rescues 13 girls from suspected trafficker — Nigeria Today

FG seals hotel in Abuja, rescues 13 girls from suspected trafficker
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday sealed up Amazonia Guest House at Dagri in Gwagwalada, FCT, and rescued 13 women suspected to be victims of human trafficking. NAPTIP’s Assistant Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, Tina Ugwu told journalists after the operation that that two suspects including the […]
