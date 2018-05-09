FG spends over N3trn on infrastructure – Minister — Nigeria Today

FG spends over N3trn on infrastructure – Minister
The Federal Government has committed over N3 trillion on infrastructure development in the country. The Minister of State II for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Zarma made this known on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.
