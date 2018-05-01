FG to distribute 18.4m mosquito treated nets in 6 states — Nigeria Today

FG to distribute 18.4m mosquito treated nets in 6 states

As Nigeria commemorates the 2018 World Malaria Day, WMD, Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewola has disclosed that this year, Federal Government plans to distribute about 18.4million nets in six States of the federation.

He also said that the nets are also being distributed through antenatal clinics for pregnant women and routine immunization of children.

The six states include Nassarawa, Ogun , Jigawa, Katsina, Gombe, and Kebbi.

Adewole said that the distribution is in addition to about 16,199,953 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets, LLINS distributed in 2017 in seven states namely namely Sokoto, Edo, Kwara, Osun, Imo, Ondo and Adamawa.

He disclosed that in 2015 National Malaria Indicator Survey report showed that 37 percent of the household slept under an LLIN the night before the survey.

‘’We are working hard to ensure that net use increases considerably ‘’, he emphasized.

The minister also called on investors, donors and partners to support intervention in malaria eradication, as he disclosed that Nigeria recently developed and printed the National Insecticide Resistance Management, IRM, Plan to provide guidance and ensure effective monitoring, management of vector resistance and monitoring of quality vector control interventions.

Adewole further lamented that although malaria is preventable , it still remains a major public health problem in Nigeria.

Speaking further, he said, malaria burden constitutues a major barrier to socio-economic development of the country considering the fact that Nigeria is part of the 44 counties who agreed on the target of halving the burden of malaria in Africa by year 2010.—

The minister however gave Nigerians the assurance that government is concerned about malarial drugs for the citizens.

He said, ‘’ I want to assure all Nigerians that government is concerned about this and is working hard to improve the quality of care and increase access to anti-malaria commodities particularly amongst the poor.

