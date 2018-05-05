FG to harmonise tax payment nationwide – FIRS - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

FG to harmonise tax payment nationwide – FIRS – Naija247news
Naija247news
FG to harmonise tax payment nationwide – FIRS
Abuja – The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it has started harmonising taxes in Nigeria as part of moves to reduce cases of multiple taxation. The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Babatunde Fowler, announced the plan at a roundtable discussion …
