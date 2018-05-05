 FG to harmonise tax payment nationwide – FIRS - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG to harmonise tax payment nationwide – FIRS – Naija247news

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Learn how to make money online. Click here

FG to harmonise tax payment nationwide – FIRS
Naija247news
Abuja – The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it has started harmonising taxes in Nigeria as part of moves to reduce cases of multiple taxation. The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Babatunde Fowler, announced the plan at a roundtable discussion

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.