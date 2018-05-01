Fidelity Bank FY2017 profits soar by 94% - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Fidelity Bank FY2017 profits soar by 94% – New Telegraph Newspaper
New Telegraph Newspaper
Fidelity Bank FY2017 profits soar by 94%
New Telegraph Newspaper
…proposes 11kobo dividend per share. Fidelity Bank Plc has delivered another set of strong financial results, posting a 94 per cent growth in profits for the year ended December 31, 2017. The lender is also proposing to pay 11 kobo dividend to …
