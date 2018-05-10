 FIFA invites Nigeria female referee to Russia — Nigeria Today
World football governing body, FIFA has invited Olufunmilayo Abigel to Russia to understudy the World Cup competition next month.

Abigel was invited alongside five others from other continents based on her performance at CAF Course organised earlier in the year where she performed brilliantly well.

According to the President of the Nigeria Referees Association, Tade Azeez, Abigel was invited after CA course she was found to be a potential leader and worthy of representing as an ambassador at next World Cup in Russia.

“She was found out to be captain of today and leader of tomorrow. So she will be joining other five that were invited world over. She is CA representative, others will Join her from their continents to undergo what the referees will be doing there and possibly have few courses there, ” he explained.

Also speaking at the end of the FIFA 3 course in which over 5O referees were in attendance, the Nigeria football federation, General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, commended the selection of Abigel and said very soon Nigerian referees would be officiating CAF and Fifa matches.

He said this was possible because of training and re-training of the referees and the support they are getting from the NFF President AmaJu Pinnick.

