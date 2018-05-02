FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years - Reuters — Nigeria Today

FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years
Reuters
(Reuters) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proposed staging what would effectively be a mini-World Cup, featuring eight international teams, every two years in addition to the traditional event. FILE PHOTO: FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers …
FIFA proposes staging mini-World Cup every two years
European federations offered $100 million-plus in new Fifa global Nations League
FIFA Propose New 'Final 8' World Cup Tournament as Part of the International Football Reform
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!