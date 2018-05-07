Finally – Naked Airbnb! — Nigeria Today

Finally – Naked Airbnb!

No need to pack clothes for your next holiday, friends.

NaturistBNB, an Airbnb-style booking tool, caters to those who prefer to bare it all, letting you find and book nude-friendly accommodation. Their new website was launched about two months ago, but it’s already got plenty of properties on show from villas in Spain to log cabins in Wales.

Clothes are optional, of course.

The venture was founded by Petri and Minna Karjalainen, who previously had an unsuccessful experience as hosts of an Airbnb nudist homestay (yes, that is a thing).

Since they were always on the look-out for naturist options when planning their holidays, they decided to venture into the market.

Petri Karjalainen, who’s been practicing naturism for 20 years (bravo on the commitment, sir!), told CNN Travel:

We started to think it would actually be cool if there was a booking site, just like Airbnb, but dedicated to this lifestyle. People who want to host a guest put up their advertisement on the platform, describe the place, put up some photos and describe the house rules. I think it’s a really cool opportunity to go to these interesting cities, and meet some like-minded people and stay together with them. If you try to find similar properties on Airbnb or let’s say a hotel booking site, it’s really difficult to find them.

Luckily for nudists everywhere, NaturistBNB has come to the rescue.

The Karjalainens hope that the website will grow in popularity. That’s not to say that they’re out to challenge Airbnb, but it’s a matter of targeting and accommodating the smaller audience of au natural enthusiasts across the world.

[source:cnntravel]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

