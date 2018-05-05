 Financial institutions must unite against NPLs – CBN - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Financial institutions must unite against NPLs – CBN – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Financial institutions must unite against NPLs – CBN
The Punch
Stanley Opara. The Central Bank of Nigeria has called on all stakeholders in the country's financial space to unite against the rising level of non-performing loans in the system. The apex bank said it was unrelenting in its promotion and support of
CBN's planned sack of bank CEOs worries stakeholdersFinancial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.