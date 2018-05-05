Financial institutions must unite against NPLs – CBN - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Financial institutions must unite against NPLs – CBN – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Financial institutions must unite against NPLs – CBN
The Punch
Stanley Opara. The Central Bank of Nigeria has called on all stakeholders in the country's financial space to unite against the rising level of non-performing loans in the system. The apex bank said it was unrelenting in its promotion and support of …
CBN's planned sack of bank CEOs worries stakeholders
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!