 Fire Guts Sao Paulo Tower Used By Squatters - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fire Guts Sao Paulo Tower Used By Squatters – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Fire Guts Sao Paulo Tower Used By Squatters
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A 24-storey building used by squatters in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, collapsed early Tuesday after a blaze that tore through the structure, leaving at least three missing. Survivors described waking in the night to find themselves
'Occupied' Sao Paulo High Rise Collapses Amid Fire, 1 DeadU.S. News & World Report
A massive fire swept through a Sao Paulo high rise, leading to the building's collapseWashington Post
PHOTOS: Blazing building collapses in Sao PauloAl-Arabiya
CNN –ABC News –New York Post –WBUR
all 147 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.